Bitget to Double Global Workforce Despite Crypto Winter

Bitget Double
Aims to increase headcount to 1,000 by end of 2022 SINGAPORE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ...

Bitget to Double Global Workforce Despite Crypto Winter

Aims to increase headcount to 1,000 by end of 2022 SINGAPORE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Leading Global digital-asset trading platform - Bitget, is slated to Double its Workforce to reach 1,000 headcounts in the next six months Despite the current market downturn. Since the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, the overall Crypto market has been on a downward trend, which cut short a lot of projects and initiatives. Amidst the volatility of the market, negative market sentiments also led to headcount reductions in various Global Crypto operators, spurred by rapidly changing economic conditions, as well as over-hiring and misplacement of resources. For Bitget, the leading Global derivatives exchange has been ...
