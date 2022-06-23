A powerful duo: Jolywood cooperates with IBC SOLAR (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) TAIZHOU, China, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Jolywood, one of the leading manufacturers of bifacial modules with n-type cells and TOPCon technology cooperated with the leading full-service provider of SOLAR energy solutions company IBC SOLAR. The two companies are cooperating on two bifacial high-performance modules of Jolywood. Jolywood JW-HD120 Niwa module and JW-HD144N module can now be ordered in Europe through IBC SOLAR since the cooperation between them. The JW-HD120 Niwa module with an output of 380 watts and all black aesthetics, which adapt for the application of residential and C&I rooftop. The high-performance JW-HD144N is specifically designed for large scale projects. IBC SOLAR was founded in 1982 ...Leggi su iltempo
