A powerful duo | Jolywood cooperates with IBC SOLAR

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) TAIZHOU, China, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/, one of the leading manufacturers of bifacial modulesn-type cells and TOPCon technology cooperatedthe leading full-service provider ofenergy solutions company IBC. The two companies are cooperating on two bifacial high-performance modules ofJW-HD120 Niwa module and JW-HD144N module can now be ordered in Europe through IBCsince the cooperation between them. The JW-HD120 Niwa modulean output of 380 watts and all black aesthetics, which adapt for the application of residential and C&I rooftop. The high-performance JW-HD144N is specifically designed for large scale projects. IBCwas founded in 1982 ...