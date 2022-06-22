Woolpert Expands Google Partnership Globally | Launches Support for Google Maps Platform in Europe | Middle East and Africa

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) - AMSTERDAM, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/announced today that it is expanding itswithto provideservices in. The international architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm has delivered award-winningandCloud services to hundreds of businesses across the U.S. for nearly a decade. The news was announced at Home Delivery Worldin Amsterdam.will supplyservices, with a focus on mobility, to customers in the, ...