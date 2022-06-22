The Cycle Frontier: inizia oggi la Season 1DR1TECH Raven Tastiera Meccanica TKL da Gaming RGB per PC Sconto e ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Il preacquisto è disponibileMultiVersus: aperte le iscrizioni al torneo che si terrà a EvoIn India famiglia di 9 persone suicida con il veleno : Avevano troppi ...Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in uscita su Steam domaniCambiamento Climatico : Allarme zecche in ItaliaCantina Valpolicella : Marco Accordini muore a 26 anni schiacciato ...Terremoto Afghanistan magnitudo 6.1 : 280 mortiMassimo Deidda ucciso a bastonate a 63 anni : arrestate due personeUltime Blog

Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe Brings Pharma Industry Together to Streamline Drug Development (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) Life sciences leaders convene to break barriers in advancing digital trials and product Development                             BARCELONA, Spain, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

One of the largest European events of its kind, Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe recently gathered more than 500 life sciences leaders in Zurich to discuss new approaches for advancing digital trials and driving transformation in clinical, Quality, regulatory, and safety. "The exchange of ideas with my peers at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit was invaluable," said Martijn van de Leur, global Pharmacovigilance leader at Biomapas. "It is truly a community of like-minded professionals who are passionate about improving ...
