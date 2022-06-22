SIRTLab Corporation Appoints Michael G. Kauffman, MD, PhD, as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Medical Officer (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) REHOVOT, Israel, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
