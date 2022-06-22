SIRTLab Corporation Appoints Michael G Kauffman | MD | PhD | as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Medical Officer

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) REHOVOT, Israel, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a pioneer in the manipulation of sirtuin proteins for the treatment of severe liver diseases and longevity, today announced the appointment ofG., MD, PhD, as Co-of theofand(CMO). Dr.joins Boaz Misholi, Founder and Co-; Professor Haim Cohen, Founder andScientist; Hagit Ashush, PhD, Vice President, Research and Development; and Amir Shukrun,Financial. Dr.'s appointment follows positive proof of concept preclinical data in non-alcoholic ...