Having Screen Mirroring Built-in, Kandao Meeting S is Absolute the Best Conferencing Camera (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) - SHENZHEN, China, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kandao Meeting S was upgraded to the next level with Screen-Mirroring function Built-in by Kandao Technology. It was known for its 195-degree lens, eight premium microphones, Hi-Fi speaker, android operation system, and AI recognition algorithm, but now it is six in one, for Having Screen-Mirroring function added in. It was potent, but it is now omnipotent. One-Step Screen Share from Multi-Type Devices Pressing the "Winkey" and "K" buttons on your keyboard is the only step to achieving Screen sharing on computers with a Windows system. Until today, you needed to purchase a wireless Screen-Mirroring device which base ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Having Screen Mirroring Built-in, Kandao Meeting S is Absolute the Best Conferencing CameraKandao Meeting S was upgraded to the next level with screen-mirroring function built-in by Kandao Technology. It was known for its ...
