Ataccama Receives $150 Million Growth Investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) Funding Will Enhance Go-to-Market and R&D Initiatives While Accelerating Global Expansion; Will Enable the Ataccama Mission to Democratize Data in Large Organizations TORONTO and BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Data management vendor Ataccama receives $150M infusion from BainIn recent years, there's been an explosion of tools that allow businesses to connect, transform, analyze and serve data from all kinds of sources. Combined with the increasing pressure on businesses ...
