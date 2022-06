Venture Global and EnBW announce LNG sales and purchase agreements (Di martedì 21 giugno 2022) ARLINGTON, Va. and STUTTGART, Germany, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/



Today, Venture Global LNG and EnBW announced the execution of two long-term sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) for 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global's Plaquemines and CP2 facilities, starting 2026. According to the agreement, EnBW will purchase 0.75 MTPA from Plaquemines LNG and 0.75 MTPA from CP2 LNG for 20 years. EnBW becomes the next European customer of Venture Global, who already announced agreements with PGNiG, BP, Shell, Repsol, Edison and GALP. "Venture ... Leggi su iltempo (Di martedì 21 giugno 2022) ARLINGTON, Va. and STUTTGART, Germany, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/Today,LNG andd the execution of two long-termand(SPAs) for 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from's Plaquemines and CP2 facilities, starting 2026. According to the agreement,will0.75 MTPA from Plaquemines LNG and 0.75 MTPA from CP2 LNG for 20 years.becomes the next European customer of, who alreadywith PGNiG, BP, Shell, Repsol, Edison and GALP. "...

Pubblicità

CinqueColonne : La joint-venture fornirà alloggi in Stati a crescita elevata - stemcells21 : Top Tweet: Suzano launched its own Global Corporate Venture Capital to invest in the bioeconomy – IL BIOECONOMISTA… - bw_italian : Riassunto: Walton Global e Rockpoint annunciano una joint-venture da 300 milioni di dollari per lo sviluppo di comu… -