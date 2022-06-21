KISS Expands Its Footprints to Empower Tribal Youth

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 21 giugno 2022) DREAM RUNNINGBHUBANESWAR, India, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/It has become a dream run for the Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (). From a modest institution on the quest for quality education, nutrition coupled with skillment, in 1992-93, today it has grown to become a model hub of education, self-ment and a grooming crucible of enablement ofboys and girls in Odisha for the last three decades. It Is No Mere Feat More than 40,000boys and girls have graduated fromand are well-placed in their professional lives, while over 30,000 are currently pursuing education here. The institute provides holistic education from KG to PG in a residential setting along with skill training, sports training and all ...