KISS Expands Its Footprints to Empower Tribal Youth

DREAM RUNNING KISS BHUBANESWAR, India, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has become a dream run for the ...

 It has become a dream run for the Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). From a modest institution on the quest for quality education, nutrition coupled with skill Empowerment, in 1992-93, today it has grown to become a model hub of education, self-Empowerment and a grooming crucible of enablement of Tribal boys and girls in Odisha for the last three decades. It Is No Mere Feat More than 40,000 Tribal boys and girls have graduated from KISS and are well-placed in their professional lives, while over 30,000 are currently pursuing education here. The institute provides holistic education from KG to PG in a residential setting along with skill training, sports training and all ...
