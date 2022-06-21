Better collaboration with subcontractors | improved change order management | and new insights into project risks feature in InEight' s Innovations Update

(Di martedì 21 giugno 2022)enhances capabilities of its open, integrated platform ofsolutionsa range of subcontractors, enhancedand insightful risk-assessment processes. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/Inc., a global leader in constructionsoftware, has today announced the latest in its program of software. This round's enhancements enable greater, real-time, give both contractors and owners ahandle ons, ...

Pubblicità

... seamless vendor - retailer, and full GDSN support to its P2C platform, Productsup ... This acquisitionpositions both of our customers to deliver on their P2C strategy and overcome ...... Sandrine Murcia and Bruno Grieder, Cosmian works in closewith leading European ... there is no longer a reason why data should not be systematically encrypted and therefore...