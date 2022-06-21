Isola Famosi 2022 : La furiosa Guendalina Tavassi non va in studioHarlem : In una sparatoria muore star del basket NCAA Darius LeeChe video! Il lato b di Wanda Nara infiamma il webGiorgia Venturini sposa col pancino : tanti amici vip alle nozzeChiara Ferragni in topless su Instagram ... pioggia di likeMeghan Markle consola Harry dopo la sconfitta a poloOttieni grandi giochi grazie all'abbonamento Xbox Live GoldTHOR: LOVE & THUNDER ACCESSORI E GADGETANNUNCIATO COMICS & GAMES FACTORYHisense presenta Hi Move Series, la gamma di aspirapolvere senza filo ...Ultime Blog

27 Human bones discovered in Gyeongju Wolseong | revealed to be human sacrifices

Gyeongju, South Korea, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True meaning of human bones excavation, the ...

Gyeongju, South Korea, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/

True meaning of human bones excavation, the sacrifice of grass roots hidden behind the history. On last 17th, the Curatorial Affairs Division of Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage released a report saying that the true meaning of an excavation site where human bones were discovered is that the result of excavation is a good example which revealed the role of grassroots, supporters hidden behind the history. Last September in 2021, human bones of a petite female in her 20s, 135 centimeters tall, were excavated under the west castle wall of Wolseong, where royal palaces of Silla ...
