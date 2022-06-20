Supporting the Low-carbon Development of Automotive Industry, GWM Opens Over 1,000 New Energy Vehicle Patents (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) - BAODING, China, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/



Recently, the data released by AutoPat, the global Automotive patent big data platform, shows that GWM opened Over 1,000 new Energy Vehicle technology Patents last year. This year, GWM has opened 1,301 new Energy Vehicle Patents and authorized 914 Patents, ranking first among Vehicle enterprises in the Chinese market. According to a report also released by this website, with GWM taking the lead, the number of Patents open to the market by Chinese finished Vehicle enterprises has grown rapidly, which has caught up with or surpassed foreign-funded Vehicle enterprises in the Chinese market. For many years, GWM has ...

