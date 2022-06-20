SoniVie receives IDE approval from FDA for its Pilot study to treat Hypertension with its Renal Artery Denervation TIVUS™ technology (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) TEL AVIV, Israel, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SoniVie, an Israeli company developing a novel proprietary Therapeutic Intra-Vascular Ultrasound System (TIVUS™) to treat a variety of hypertensive disorders, announced that on May 5th 2022 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted IDE approval for its "REDUCED1" Pilot study to treat Resistant Hypertension Patients with Renal Artery Denervation using TIVUS™, its innovative Ultra-Sound Ablation System. Resistant Hypertension is defined as blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg despite use of three antihypertensive medications of different classes at the best tolerated doses, one of which must be a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
This is a major step and priority in the company's history,' says Tomaso Zambelli, CEO, SoniVie LTD. The REDUCED1 study will further expand the Company's clinical experience based on two clinical ...
SoniVie receives IDE approval from FDA for its Pilot study to treat Hypertension with its Renal Artery Denervation TIVUS™ technology

SoniVie, an Israeli company developing a novel proprietary Therapeutic Intra-Vascular Ultrasound System (TIVUS™) to treat a variety of hypertensive disorders, announced that on May 5th 2022 the U.S.
