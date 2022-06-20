Reality NFT powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) ZUG, Switzerland, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Landlord Go is a revolutionary augmented Reality geolocation property trading game which is the biggest of its kind in the world. Every day, it allows 6 million players to buy, sell, or even collect rent on some of the most recognizable landmarks and buildings on the planet, such as the Eiffel Tower or Empire State Building. Landlord Go has transformed the gaming landscape and a new project is set to be released: Reality NFT, powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions. Now, engaging with premium content on Landlord Go will generate passive income for Reality NFT holders. Golem Network is a decentralized open-source platform designed for sharing ...Leggi su iltempo
Landlord Go is a revolutionary augmented Reality geolocation property trading game which is the biggest of its kind in the world. Every day, it allows 6 million players to buy, sell, or even collect rent on some of the most recognizable landmarks and buildings on the planet, such as the Eiffel Tower or Empire State Building. Landlord Go has transformed the gaming landscape and a new project is set to be released: Reality NFT, powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions. Now, engaging with premium content on Landlord Go will generate passive income for Reality NFT holders. Golem Network is a decentralized open-source platform designed for sharing ...Leggi su iltempo
TeamShakeri : RT @Hotel_in_Paris_: 'Azzurro infinito' ?? in Portofino, Italy - NFTEXTREMEITALY : RT @Hotel_in_Paris_: 'Azzurro infinito' ?? in Portofino, Italy - 1cryptophant : RT @Hotel_in_Paris_: 'Azzurro infinito' ?? in Portofino, Italy - Hotel_in_Paris_ : 'Azzurro infinito' ?? in Portofino, Italy - Hotel_in_Paris_ : 'Mamma mia', in Portofino, Italy ?? -
Leading Web3 Platform Vatom Partners with Premiere Music Experiences Company elrow to Unlock the Future of Fan Experiences, Announces ...Using Vatom's cross - chain, NFT - focused digital wallet, accessible through the festival app, fans unlocked free, collectible NFTs and participated in an augmented reality (AR) egg hunt on festival ...
Bebit lancia la factory per le strategie dei brand nel Metaverso, negli NFT e nella blockchain... 3D Website Integrations (Configurators, 360Â° Showrooms..); Multiplatform Phygital Experience e Mixed Reality (AR, VR, XR). Un'ulteriore area di offerta riguarda la produzione di NFT (Non Fungible ... Bebit porta i brand nel Metaverso, NFT e Blockchain con Factory Touchpoint News
Golem Factory GmbH: Reality NFT powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutionsLandlord Go is a revolutionary augmented reality geolocation property trading game which is the biggest of its kind in the world. Every day, it ...
Reality NFT powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutionsLandlord Go has transformed the gaming landscape and a new project is set to be released: Reality NFT, powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions. Now, engaging with premium content on ...
Reality NFTSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Reality NFT