Oxlade-Chamberlain si sposa. La sua Perrie Edwards ha detto sì! FOTO (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) La proposta al tramonto, in riva al mare, inginocchiandosi sugli scogli. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, centrocampista del Liverpool ha rispettato...Leggi su calciomercato
Perrie Edwards ha detto sì alla proposta di matrimonio di Alex Oxlade - ChamberlainPerrie Edwards si sposa! La cantante ha rivelato che lei e il fidanzato Alex Oxlade - Chamberlain si sono fidanzati ufficialmente. " La scorsa notte l'amore della mia vita si è inginocchiato e io ho detto... SÌ " ha scritto nella didascalia di una slideshow su Instagram con ...
