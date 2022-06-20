IMPACT: Jordynne Grace vince il Queen Of The Mountain Match di Slammiversary e si riprende il titolo (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) Ieri notte è andato in onda Slammiversary andato in onda nel ventennale dal debutto della vecchia TNA. Per celebrare la ricorrenza è stato chiesto ai fan di indicare il miglior wrestler della X-Division e a trionfare è stato AJ Styles, il quale è apparso durante il ppv tramite un video nel quale ha ringraziato tutti i fan. Tra i vari Match della card vi è era il primo storico Queen Of The Mountain Match valevole per l’IMPACT Knockouts Title, un Match a stipulazione speciale molto apprezzato dal pubblico. A trionfare è stata Jordynne Grace che ha sbaragliato la concorrenza. Secondo regno titolato Ieri notte a Slammiversary, Jordynne Grace ha sconfitto Tasha Steelz ...Leggi su zonawrestling
IMPACT Slammiversary 2022: Chi ha vinto il primo Queen of the Mountain femminileDurante la puntata di IMPACT Wrestling del 12 maggio, è stato rivelato da Gail Kim che un Queen of the Mountain Match si sarebbe svolto il 19 giugno in occasione di IMPACT Slammiversary che proprio co ...
4 Titles Change Hands At IMPACT Slammiversary 2022With IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 now in the record books, four of the promotion's championships changed hands at this big 20th anniversary spectacular - which took place two decades to the day since the ...
