Dash Hudson's Product Tagging Solution Empowers Brands to Easily Monetize Instagram Content (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Dash Hudson is pleased to announce that Meta has named the globally-leading social marketing software among the first integration partners to unlock the ability for businesses to tag Content with Products on Instagram. In the rapidly-growing world of social commerce, Product tags are a fundamental tool for Instagram Shopping businesses to make their Content shoppable. "As social platforms become an increasingly important touchpoint in the world of e-commerce, Brands are seeking creative ways to engage their audiences and turn them into loyal customers," said Dash Hudson co-founder and CEO, Thomas Rankin. "We're extremely proud to have been selected by Meta to ...Leggi su iltempo
Dash Hudson is pleased to announce that Meta has named the globally-leading social marketing software among the first integration partners to unlock the ability for businesses to tag Content with Products on Instagram. In the rapidly-growing world of social commerce, Product tags are a fundamental tool for Instagram Shopping businesses to make their Content shoppable. "As social platforms become an increasingly important touchpoint in the world of e-commerce, Brands are seeking creative ways to engage their audiences and turn them into loyal customers," said Dash Hudson co-founder and CEO, Thomas Rankin. "We're extremely proud to have been selected by Meta to ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Dash Hudson Joins the TikTok Marketing Partners ProgramDash Hudson's TikTok Solution Empowers Brands to Win in the New Era of Digital Entertainment NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Dash Hudson is pleased to announce that TikTok has named the ...
Stasera in TV: Film e Programmi di Oggi Domenica 6 Marzo 2022... fantascienza del 2004 di Roland Emmerich, con Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum, Dash ... film azione, avventura del 2008 di Andy Tennant, con Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, Donald ... Che cos'è l'intrattenimento sociale e perché cambia molte cose per i brand The Millennial
Dash HudsonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dash Hudson