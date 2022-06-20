5G New Calling: Huawei, China Mobile, and iFLYTEK Realize Barrier-free Calling (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) SHIJIAZHUANG, China, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, the Hebei branch of China Mobile (hereinafter referred to as Hebei Mobile), together with Huawei and iFLYTEK, integrated the intelligent translation capability provided by iFLYTEK into 5G New Calling, breaking language Barriers for video calls. By using intelligence technologies, 5G New Calling makes communication visual and accessible. Chairman of China Mobile, Yang Jie, hopes to build a 5G-based information service system delivering connections, compute power, and service capabilities. 5G New Calling perfectly meets the requirements for building such a ...Leggi su iltempo
Jon Bon Jovi e Bruce Springsteen raggiungono Paul McCartney sul palco a fine tour...all'Hyde Park di Londra in occasione del festival Hard Rock Calling, dove ha eseguito 'I Saw Her Standing There". E sottolineiamo che, nonostante sia stata una sorpresa, ormai chiunque passi dal New ...
McCartney festeggia i suoi 80 anni con Springsteen e Bon JoviIndimenticabile l'esibizione del luglio 2012, quando i funzionari dell' Hard Rock Calling Festival ...il Boss e Steven Van Zandt si sono uniti a McCartney sul palco del Madison Square Garden di New ... New European Bauhaus: aperta la call "Trasformare gli spazi di apprendimento" | Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche CNR
Ringer Interactive Launches Full-Screen Branded Calling PlatformRinger Interactive announced today the commercial availability of Full-Screen Branded Calling® to help brands reduce blocked calls and increase both answer and first-call resolution rates. The ...
