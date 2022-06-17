KEENON Robotics Tops Market Share & Growth

Annunciati la European TEKKEN Cup, TEKKEN National & Regional ...Genshin Impact in arrivo su GeForce NOWIl Game Pack Lupi Mannari di The Sims 4 è ora disponibileRed Bull Media House lancia Offroad Unchained mobile Scarcerato Simone Borgese : violentò e rapinò una tassista nel 2015Il grave lutto di Pamela Prati : è morto il nipote!Covid-19, Presidente Mattarella : volontariato decisivoLa piccola Elena, il padre : La mente della madre è sanaNASA ASI : L' Italia progetta moduli per basi su LunaGuerra Ucraina, Zelensky : è un giorno storico Ultime Blog

 Market research institution IDC (International Data Corporation), in its recent report "Market Share of Commercial Service Robots in China Catering Industry", marks KEENON Robotics as top of the list in both Market Share and Growth in China's commercial service robots for the catering industry in 2021. The company's Growth rate of 153.4% is leading the rest of the industry, with a Market Share of 48.6%, almost twice as large as the second largest.  "The demand for service robots, such as delivery robots, is growing significantly across many industries, especially catering," IDC reported. "The catering industry has become one of the most mature industries in the ...
