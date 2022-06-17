Casio to Release Dermatology Camera and Scope in Europe (Di venerdì 17 giugno 2022) Following Completion of EU Declaration of Conformity to European MDR TOKYO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that the DZ-D100 Dermatology Camera and DZ-S50 Dermatology Scope conformity studies for European Medical Device Regulations (MDR) have been completed and the company has issued its EU Declaration of Conformity. *1 The DZ-D100 and DZ-S50 will launch in Europe in August and are scheduled to be sold by Casio Europe GmbH (Norderstedt, Germany) and Casio Electronics Co. Ltd. (Wembley, UK). *1 The EU Declaration of Conformity is issued in the name of the manufacturer, Yamagata Casio Co., Ltd. In Japan, sales of the DZ-D100, a ...Leggi su iltempo
Casio to Release G - SHOCK Featuring Successive Master of G CharactersSignature characters brought back to life in camouflage design TOKYO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to its G - SHOCK shock - resistant watches. The DW - 5600GU - 7 features past characters from Master of G models designed for use on land ...
Casio to Release EDIFICE Collaboration Model with TOM'S, Inspired by Luxury Sports CarsTOKYO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." TOM'S Limited Edition EQB - 1100TMS is a ... BLOODY VINYL per G-SHOCK. Nuovi modelli firmati NITRO, SLAIT & YOUNG MILES Newsic
