Casio to Release Dermatology Camera and Scope in Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 17 giugno 2022) Following Completion of EU Declaration of Conformity toan MDR TOKYO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that the DZ-D100and DZ-S50conformity studies foran Medical Device Regulations (MDR) have been completed and the company has issued its EU Declaration of Conformity. *1 The DZ-D100 and DZ-S50 will launch inin August and are scheduled to be sold byGmbH (Norderstedt, Germany) andElectronics Co. Ltd. (Wembley, UK). *1 The EU Declaration of Conformity is issued in the name of the manufacturer, YamagataCo., Ltd. In Japan, sales of the DZ-D100, a ...