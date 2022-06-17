Brave and Beautiful Anticipazioni | Korhan viene brutalmente assassinato! Ecco chi lo uccide…

Pubblicità

clareuzhhorod : RT @redazionetvsoap: #braveandbeautiful sta per finire! ?? - La_19x : RT @redazionetvsoap: #braveandbeautiful sta per finire! ?? - gingersuho : voi non capite le frequenze supersoniche alle quali vibro quando vedo certe cose fr3r4rd non ve lo immaginate mi st… - redazionetvsoap : #braveandbeautiful sta per finire! ?? - fashionsoaptv : Ascolti 16 giugno 2022: il matrimonio spinge Brave and Beautiful. La soap turca ottiene 1.475.000 con il 19,5% di s… -

Beautiful, anticipazioni puntata 17 giugno 2022: Cahide viene arrestata! Oggi andrà in onda alle 16.45 su Canale 5 un nuovo episodio della soap turcaBeautiful . Chi ha tentato di ...Simona De Gregorio Tutte le trame e le anticipazioni di "beautiful" Riza (Yiit Özener) ha rinunciato a fuggire ed è tornato a Korludag per rovinare la vita di Cesur (Kvanç Tatltu) e Sühan (Tuba Büyüküstün). Mentre cerca di mettere a segno la sua ...He said Mr Rawson was described as "a cheerful soul" by his family, adding they "are also rightly proud of how brave he was that day, dying whilst trying to rescue his work colleague". The court heard ...Vediamo insieme le Anticipazioni di Brave and Beautiful, provenienti dalla Turchia. Korhan viene ucciso, Suhan rapita e immobilizzata.