SharkNinja | il brand americano specializzato negli elettrodomestici

Pubblicità

tuttoteK

SharkNinja, which entered the UK in 2014, has seen unrivalled growth across both arms of its home appliances business, with Shark having grown to be the UK’s best-selling vacuum cleaner brand [i] and ...Home appliance brand SharkNinja has named Tom Brown as its new president for UK and Europe. With over 20 years’ experience in the consumer goods sector, Brown has joined the business from Danish ...