LambdaTest launches Test-at-Scale (TAS) to help businesses do seamless shift-left testing (Di giovedì 16 giugno 2022) With TAS, developers can accelerate their Testing and achieve a quicker time to market SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LambdaTest, a leading continuous quality Testing cloud platform, has recently launched Test-at-Scale (TAS), a Test intelligence and observability platform, to help development teams with shift-left Testing. businesses today heavily depend on automation Testing to accelerate their development cycle, but developers still have to wait a long time to get feedback as a lot of unnecessary Tests are run, leading to clogged pipelines, low productivity, lack of clarity, and slower release cycles. TAS solves this deep-rooted problem ...Leggi su iltempo
