China' s pioneering liberal arts college co-founds Pacific Alliance

ZHUHAI, China, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China's first modern liberal arts college, Beijing Normal ...

China's first modern liberal arts college, Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International college (UIC), has initiated the Pacific Alliance of liberal arts colleges (PALAC) with eight other liberal arts universities. Addressing global education issues and climate change, PALAC networks like-minded institutions working for liberal arts exchange and scholarship to benefit students and the region. Founding institutions also include Soka University of America, Pomona college, University of Puget Sound (US), Quest University (Canada), and Fulbright ...
