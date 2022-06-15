Pierre Fabre and Lonza Enter Manufacturing Agreement for W0180 Antibody Drug Product (Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) TOULOUSE, France, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Lonza, a global development and Manufacturing partner to the pharma, biotech and nutrition industries, and French pharmaceutical group Pierre Fabre announced today that the companies have Entered into a Manufacturing Agreement. This collaboration is aimed at Manufacturing W0180, an innovative monoclonal Antibody discovered by Pierre Fabre targeting the VISTA checkpoint, currently being investigated as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab in a Phase I clinical trial (NCT04564417) in various solid tumors. Lonza will provide cGMP Drug Product (DP) ...Leggi su iltempo
