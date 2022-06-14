Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) FOSHAN, China, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the Pad Inverter creator, is pleased to introduce how its new patentednologyto a super. By applying a disruptiveon the inverterheat pump, and utilizing the advanced noise-cancelingnology,'s Mr. Perfect achieves the super quietin the industry - noise down to 38.4 dB(A) at 1 meter. Mr. Perfect is as quiet as a fridge. 1. Disruptive Innovation Through Patentedfan Structure In traditional axial fans, the airflow is forced out in a direction ...