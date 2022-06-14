FlyQuest | il CEO Tricia Sugita saluta l’organizzazione dopo 4 anni

(Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) L’amministratore delegato diha preso la “difficile decisione” di dimettersi dalla sua posizione e dall’azienda. Ad annunciarlo è stata la stessa organizzazione di esports. Veterana degli esports ormai da moltiper organizzazioni come Immortals, IGN e Azubu,è entrata a far parte del team dirigenziale dinel gennaio 2018, più o meno nello stesso periodo in cuiè riuscita a conquistare un posto fisso nella North American League Championship Series.è stata promossa da COO a CEO due, all’inizio del 2020. With a heavy heart, we say goodbye today to our leader for the past 4 years: @megumixbear. We knowwill continue to ...

