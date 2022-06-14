FlyQuest, il CEO Tricia Sugita saluta l’organizzazione dopo 4 anni (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) L’amministratore delegato di FlyQuest Tricia Sugita ha preso la “difficile decisione” di dimettersi dalla sua posizione e dall’azienda. Ad annunciarlo è stata la stessa organizzazione di esports. Veterana degli esports ormai da molti anni per organizzazioni come Immortals, IGN e Azubu, Sugita è entrata a far parte del team dirigenziale di FlyQuest nel gennaio 2018, più o meno nello stesso periodo in cui l’organizzazione è riuscita a conquistare un posto fisso nella North American League Championship Series. Sugita è stata promossa da COO a CEO due anni dopo, all’inizio del 2020. With a heavy heart, we say goodbye today to our leader for the past 4 years: @megumixbear. We know Tricia will continue to ...Leggi su esports247
FlyQuest stringe una partnership con Mastercard per il 2022... motivo per cui sono così entusiasta che FlyQuest collabori con Mastercard', ha affermato Tricia Sugita, CEO di FlyQuest. 'Insieme, FlyQuest e Mastercard porteranno una partnership sinergica che ...
FlyQuest and CEO Tricia Sugita part ways after 4 yearsFlyQuest CEO Tricia Sugita has made the “difficult decision” to step down from her position and the company, the organization announced today. A veteran of esports for many years for organizations ...
UPDATED: Tricia Sugita steps down as FLYQuest CEO, COO Michael Choi named successorChoi, like Sugita, was the COO before his promotion to CEO, and also held the titles of Senior Project Manager and Director of Operations.
