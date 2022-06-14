CARDO SYSTEMS, MIDLAND AND UCLEAR LAUNCH 'OPEN BLUETOOTH INTERCOM' (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) Industry-wide agreement aims at eliminating cross-brand INTERCOM incompatibilities PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CARDO SYSTEMS, MIDLAND and UCLEAR, have today jointly announced the LAUNCH of the 'OPEN BLUETOOTH INTERCOM' (OBI) - an OPEN industry-wide BLUETOOTH INTERCOM standard, allowing seamless cross-brand BLUETOOTH INTERCOM connectivity. The partnership will help overcome many of the common frustrations experienced with traditional 'universally connected' devices, and foster a new era of significantly improved cross-brand experience. While 'universal connectivity' enables pairing between cross-brand communicators, the experience for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cardo Systems unveils the all - new PACKTALK generation - The PACKTALK EDGE. Greatness. Reborn.Alon Lumbroso, Chief Executive Officer, Cardo Systems, comments: "The PACKTALK EDGE is the best communication device we have ever developed and is a fantastic flagship addition to our extensive range ...
CARDO SYSTEMS, MIDLAND AND UCLEAR LAUNCH 'OPEN BLUETOOTH INTERCOM'Industry-wide agreement aims at eliminating cross-brand intercom incompatibilities PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardo Systems, ...
Cardo Spirit HD review | Best value Bluetooth motorcycle intercomThe intercom itself snaps securely into a compact bracket, which can be stuck to the side of the lid, or clipped on. My only minor complaint is that the speaker connecting plug is a little bulkier ...
