CARDO SYSTEMS | MIDLAND AND UCLEAR LAUNCH ' OPEN BLUETOOTH INTERCOM'

Industry-wide agreement aims at eliminating cross-brand INTERCOM incompatibilities PLANO, Texas, June ...

CARDO SYSTEMS, MIDLAND AND UCLEAR LAUNCH 'OPEN BLUETOOTH INTERCOM' (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) Industry-wide agreement aims at eliminating cross-brand INTERCOM incompatibilities PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

CARDO SYSTEMS, MIDLAND and UCLEAR, have today jointly announced the LAUNCH of the 'OPEN BLUETOOTH INTERCOM' (OBI) - an OPEN industry-wide BLUETOOTH INTERCOM standard, allowing seamless cross-brand BLUETOOTH INTERCOM connectivity. The partnership will help overcome many of the common frustrations experienced with traditional 'universally connected' devices, and foster a new era of significantly improved cross-brand experience. While 'universal connectivity' enables pairing between cross-brand communicators, the experience for ...
