Artel Electronics LLC becomes the largest private company to place bond on Tashkent Stock Exchange (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On Friday, Artel Electronics LLC (Artel), Central Asia's leading Electronics and home appliance manufacturer, became the largest 100% privately-owned company to successfully place a corporate bond on the Tashkent Stock Exchange (TSE). The company placed a debut three-tranche bond offering of UZS 30bln (US$2.71m), with maturities of 12-18 months, a coupon interest rate of 21 - 22.5%, and quarterly payments. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan base rate is currently 16%. The bond on the TSE is Artel's first capital markets activity, either
Artel Electronics LLC becomes the largest private company to place bond on Tashkent Stock ExchangeIn its first interaction with the investor community, Artel showcased its leading domestic market share, rapid increase in export sales, and strong projections for future growth.
