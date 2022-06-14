Adani and TotalEnergies to create the world's largest green hydrogen ecosystem (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) Adani New Industries Ltd to invest USD 50 Bn in green hydrogen This is India's largest commitment to green hydrogen by a company AHMEDABAD, India, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Adani, India's fastest-growing diversified business portfolio, and energy supermajor TotalEnergies of France, have entered into a new partnership to jointly create the world's largest green hydrogen ecosystem. In this strategic alliance, TotalEnergies will acquire 25% minority interest in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL). The new partnership, centered on green
Adani & French TotalEnergies tie-up to create ‘world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem’NEW DELHI: The Adani Group has partnered with energy major TotalEnergies of France to jointly create the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem. TotalEnergies will acquire 25% stake in Adani New ...
