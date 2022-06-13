In Rise of Cultures inizia l'evento dedicato alla MongoliaNILOX ACQUA SCOOTER - PER UN'ESTATE DI DIVERTIMENTOOverwatch 2 arriva a ottobreKONAMI annuncia una partership con AC MonzaSoulstice: svelata la data di uscita Diablo IV di Blizzard Entertainment in arrivo nel 2023Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase tutte le infoFINAL FANTASY VII - IL 25° ANNIVERSARIO SARÀ TRASMESSP IL 17 GIUGNO Mark Zuckerberg annuncia Horizon HomeNETFLIX e BIOWARE annunciano una nuova seria animataUltime Blog

Leicester | Tielemans | 'Futuro? Non sono preoccupato Ho detto che'

Leicester Tielemans
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calciomercato©
Youri Tielemans, centrocampista in forza al Leicester, ha parlato del suo Futuro con le Foxes: ...

zazoom
Commenta
Leicester, Tielemans: 'Futuro? Non sono preoccupato. Ho detto che...' (Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) Youri Tielemans, centrocampista in forza al Leicester, ha parlato del suo Futuro con le Foxes: "preoccupato per il Futuro? No, per niente...
Leggi su calciomercato
Pubblicità

twittersportli26181512 : Leicester, Tielemans: 'Futuro? Non sono preoccupato. Ho detto che...': Youri Tielemans, centrocampista in forza al… - junews24com : Tielemans Juve: il belga risponde così alle domande sul futuro. Cos'ha detto - - Brasil_PLeague : Arsenal pretende se reforçar para a temporada e pedido do técnico Arteta, segue a lista. Raphinha - Leeds Milinkov… - ZonaBianconeri : RT @gilnar76: Tielemans avverte il Leicester: «Non posso escludere un trasferimento» #Finoallafine #Forzajuve #Juventus #LiveAhead #Seriea… - gilnar76 : Tielemans avverte il Leicester: «Non posso escludere un trasferimento» #Finoallafine #Forzajuve #Juventus… -

Leicester, Tielemans: 'Futuro Non sono preoccupato. Ho detto che...'

Commenta per primo Youri Tielemans , centrocampista in forza al Leicester , ha parlato del suo futuro con le Foxes: 'Preoccupato per il futuro No, per niente e non credo che questo sia il momento e il luogo per discuterne. ...

Roma, ci risiamo: riparte il tormentone di mercato - Top News

Ora a risvegliare l'affare dormiente è la notizia che l' Arsenal è vicinissimo a un colpo in mediana: il belga Tielemans potrebbe infatti trasferirsi dal Leicester a Londra . Con un nuovo arrivato ...
  1. Leicester, Tielemans: "Non sono preoccupato per il futuro. Su questo mi sono già espresso"  TUTTO mercato WEB
  2. Leicester, Tielemans sul possibile addio: “Non sono preoccupato per il futuro”  Footballnews24.it
  3. Tielemans avverte il Leicester: «Non posso escludere un trasferimento»  Juventus News 24
  4. Leicester, Tielemans apre all'addio: 'C'è un progetto che può cambiare tutto'  Calciomercato.com
  5. Tielemans: "Futuro Sto bene al Leicester, ma non posso escludere un trasferimento"  Tutto Juve

Arsenal ‘ready to sign Nkunku for record fee’, Marquinhos CONFIRMED, Milinkovic-Savic £42m transfer interest

ARSENAL are reportedly ready to smash their club record transfer fee to sign RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku. The German side are reportedly demanding a huge £100m for the player – a ...

'We need a new goalkeeper' - Your hopes for Leicester's transfer window

Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Leicester this summer and where the Foxes need to strengthen. Here are some of your thoughts: Geoff: I think we need ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leicester Tielemans
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Leicester Tielemans Leicester Tielemans Futuro sono preoccupato