League of Legends, TSM ha deciso: Shenyi partirà con l’Academy, Mia nel roster principale (Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) Mancano ormai pochi giorni all’inizio della Summer Split della LCS 2022, ma TSM ha confermato oggi di non aver ancora molto chiara la situazione del suo roster di League of Legends. In un post su Twitter, l’organizzazione di esports ha rivelato che il ventenne Wei “Shenyi” Zi-Jie, dal grande potenziale, inizierà con il team dell’Academy dell’org, mentre Choi “Mia” Sang-in si allenerà con il roster principale. Mia, secondo la dichiarazione, si è comportato bene nelle gare dell’Academy di TSM e si è pertanto guadagnato la possibilità di giocare con la squadra principale, dove affiancherà giocatori come il veterano della corsia superiore Huni, l’MVP della LCS Spica, l’AD carry Tactical e il nuovo tassello del team, Maple. LCS Academy ... Leggi su esports247 (Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) Mancano ormai pochi giorni all’inizio della Summer Split della LCS 2022, ma TSM ha confermato oggi di non aver ancora molto chiara la situazione del suodiof. In un post su Twitter, l’organizzazione di esports ha rivelato che il ventenne Wei “” Zi-Jie, dal grande potenziale, inizierà con il team deldell’org, mentre Choi “Mia” Sang-in si allenerà con il. Mia, secondo la dichiarazione, si è comportato bene nelle gare deldi TSM e si è pertanto guadagnato la possibilità di giocare con la squadra, dove affiancherà giocatori come il veterano della corsia superiore Huni, l’MVP della LCS Spica, l’AD carry Tactical e il nuovo tassello del team, Maple. LCS Academy ...

