“Andor”. su Disney+ la serie tv di “Star Wars” prequel di “Rough One” (Di lunedì 13 giugno 2022) “Andor”: è in arrivo a breve su Disney+ la serie tv di “Star Wars” con l’attore Diego Luna. Si tratta del secondo progetto live-action targato Lucasfilm per Disney+. L’ambientazione è nell’universo di “Star Wars” ed il protagonista è Cassian Andor, uno degli eroi del film “Rogue One: a Star Wars Story”. Ecco tutto ciò che c’è da sapere su quando esce, sulla trama, sul cast e sugli episodi.
"Andor": arriva a partire dal 31 agosto 2022 su Disney+ la serie tv di "Star Wars" con l'attore Diego Luna. Si tratta del secondo progetto live-action targato Lucasfilm per Disney+. Il protagonista della storia è
Che ruolo avrò Mon Mothma in AndorDurante la scorsa Star Wars Celebration, la O'Reily ha commentato il suo ritorno come Mon Mothma in Andor: L'offerta di Disney+ Disney+ annuale Disney+ mensile 89,99 /anno 8,99 /mese VEDI OFFERTA ...
Gli spin - off di Star Wars stanno diventando troppiRecentemente, in vista del lancio della nuova serie Obi - Wan Kenobi di Disney+ , l attore Hayden Christensen ha dichiarato in un intervista che, sì, certo, gli piacerebbe ...del trailer di Andor , la ...
