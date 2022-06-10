Keymed Biosciences Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase I Trial of Bispecific Antibody CM350

(Di venerdì 10 giugno 2022) - CHENGDU, China, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/(HKEX: 02162) announced today that thehas been dosed in theofis a GPC3xCD3developed by the Company for the treatment of solid tumors. Theis being conducted to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary antitumor activity ofins with solid tumors. AboutDeveloped on's proprietary Novel T cell engager (nTCE)platform,is the ...

Pubblicità

CHENGDU, China, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -(2162. HK) announced that the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted CMG901 Fast Track Designation as monotherapy for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic gastric ...CHENGDU, China, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -(2162. HK) announced that its new drug candidate CMG901 (the "Claudin 18.2 antibody drug conjugates") for the treatment of gastric cancer and gastroesophageal junction ...Keymed Biosciences (HKEX: 02162) announced today that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase I trial of CM350. CM350 is a GPC3xCD3 bispecific ...