Keymed Biosciences Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase I Trial of Bispecific Antibody CM350

Keymed Biosciences (HKEX: 02162) announced today that the First Patient has been dosed in the Phase I Trial of CM350. CM350 is a GPC3xCD3 Bispecific Antibody developed by the Company for the treatment of solid tumors. The Phase I Trial is being conducted to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary antitumor activity of CM350 in Patients with solid tumors. About CM350 Developed on Keymed's proprietary Novel T cell engager (nTCE) Bispecific Antibody platform, CM350 is the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FDA granted CMG901 Fast Track Designation for unresectable or metastatic gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer which have relapsed ...CHENGDU, China, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Keymed Biosciences (2162. HK) announced that the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted CMG901 Fast Track Designation as monotherapy for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic gastric ...
CMG901 for the treatment of gastric cancer and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma was granted the Orphan - drug Designation by the ...CHENGDU, China, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Keymed Biosciences (2162. HK) announced that its new drug candidate CMG901 (the "Claudin 18.2 antibody drug conjugates") for the treatment of gastric cancer and gastroesophageal junction ...
