ITS Day il 14 giugno al Ministero dell’Istruzione Ci sarà Patrizio Bianchi

Martedì 14 giugno, al Ministero dell'Istruzione, dalle 10.30, si terrà "L'ITS Day", evento durante il quale sarà presentata la filiera della formazione terziaria professionalizzante italiana, nell'ambito della dimensione europea.

