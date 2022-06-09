In Cina dieci morti per le piogge torrenzialiNetflix costo in aumento per account condivisiGuerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti forniscono armi a Kiev per resistereCome scegliere un buon studio medicoSony - nuovi modelli speaker wireless serie X ZTE Axon 40 Ultra sarà lanciato il 21 GiugnoHonor of Kings in arrivo per tutti i giocatori del mondoIL KIT DEL TIFOSO PER UN’ESTATE ALL’INSEGNA DELLA SERIE ALEGO presenta il set più adrenalinico Montagne Russe LEGOKlonoa Phantasy Reverie Series nuovo trailerUltime Blog

NFTICALLY Announces World' s First E-Commerce Metaverse Ecosystem COMEARTH

NFTICALLY Announces
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTICALLY, a global Web3 E-Commerce SaaS platform ...

zazoom
Commenta
NFTICALLY Announces World's First E-Commerce Metaverse Ecosystem COMEARTH (Di giovedì 9 giugno 2022) PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

NFTICALLY, a global Web3 E-Commerce SaaS platform Announces the launch of "COMEARTH", the go-to destination for Commerce in the Metaverse. COMEARTH, a 3D immersive virtual environment, is powered by NFTICALLY's "Web3 E-Commerce Engine" and backed by the trust and decentralization of the Polygon Blockchain. In COMEARTH, brands, enterprises, content creators, and celebrities will be able to purchase their virtual spaces/virtual real estate as its "Citizens" and launch the E-Commerce experiences for their customers, consumers and followers. COMEARTH will power E-Commerce for 100,000 brands and individuals by 2025. The ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

Jason White of KitelyTech Wins 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

Jason White of technology consultancy KitelyTech has been named "Digital Transformation CEO of the Year USA" in the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards. The awards seek to identify and ...

Edge Machine Learning Enablement Market to Exceed US$5 Billion by 2027

In recent years, the industry has witnessed the migration of Machine Learning (ML) closer to the data source to create a better user experience and enhance privacy. To ease the challenges in design ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NFTICALLY Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : NFTICALLY Announces NFTICALLY Announces World First Commerce