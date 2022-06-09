NFTICALLY Announces World's First E-Commerce Metaverse Ecosystem COMEARTH (Di giovedì 9 giugno 2022) PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
NFTICALLY, a global Web3 E-Commerce SaaS platform Announces the launch of "COMEARTH", the go-to destination for Commerce in the Metaverse. COMEARTH, a 3D immersive virtual environment, is powered by NFTICALLY's "Web3 E-Commerce Engine" and backed by the trust and decentralization of the Polygon Blockchain. In COMEARTH, brands, enterprises, content creators, and celebrities will be able to purchase their virtual spaces/virtual real estate as its "Citizens" and launch the E-Commerce experiences for their customers, consumers and followers. COMEARTH will power E-Commerce for 100,000 brands and individuals by 2025. The ...Leggi su iltempo
