LumiraDx Achieves CE Mark for COVID-19 Antigen Test on Amira | its New Low-Cost Testing System

LumiraDx Achieves
LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care ...

LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced that it has achieved CE Mark for the Amira System, its new Testing System that provides low-Cost, highly sensitive COVID-19 Testing. The Amira Analyzer reads the included Amira SARS-CoV-2 Ag Test strips and returns a result in just 15 minutes. The Amira Analyzer condenses technology from large laboratory analyzers into a portable instrument, comparable in size and weight to a deck of playing cards, that delivers high performing Testing in minutes. The initial CE Mark for the Amira ...
LumiraDx HbA1c Test Achieves CE Mark, Addresses Growing Global Need for Diabetes Screening and Monitoring with its Next - Generation Point ...

LumiraDx is based in the UK with more than 1600 employees worldwide. Further information on LumiraDx and the LumiraDx Platform is available at www.lumiradx.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward - ...

LumiraDx Five - Minute SARS - CoV - 2 Ag Ultra Test Achieves CE Marking

LumiraDx has, on the market and in development, 30+ tests covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, all on the LumiraDx Platform. In addition, ...

LumiraDx Achieves CE Mark for COVID-19 Antigen Test on Amira, its New Low-Cost Testing System

LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced that it has achieved CE Mark for the Amira System, its new testing system that provides low-cost, ...

LumiraDx Receives CE Mark for Two Multiplex Tests: LumiraDx Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete and LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete

LumiraDx Limited today announced that it has achieved CE Mark for two new Fast Lab Solutions molecular tests, including Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete and SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete.
