Don' t Make Me Go | il trailer del nuovo film con John Cho

A luglio arriverà su Prime Video il nuovo film Don't Make Me Go con protagonista John Cho, ecco l'emozionante trailer. Il 15 luglio debutterà su Prime Video il film Don't Make Me Go, con protagonisti John Cho e Mia Isaac, di cui è stato condiviso il trailer. Nel video si vede il complicato e amorevole rapporto tra un padre, che scopre di avere un cancro, e la sua figlia adolescente. I due intraprendono un viaggio insieme, ricco di esperienze e avventure indimenticabili. Alla regia di Don't Make Me Go c'è Hannah Marks, mentre la sceneggiatura è firmata da Vera Herbert. Al centro della trama c'è il padre single Max (John Cho) che scopre di avere una malattia in fase terminale …

