DIGITAL SUSTAINABILITY: 5 TECH GIANTS CONSUME MORE ENERGY THAN PORTUGAL & GREECE (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) The research by Karma Metrix shows that ENERGY consumption by Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (the FAANG) has increased 198% in the past 3 years BALERNA, Switzerland, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/



Our online habits have a surprising impact on climate change: according to the Global Carbon Project, if the Internet were a Country, it would rank 4th in the world by CO2 emissions. Karma Metrix latest research unpacks SUSTAINABILITY KPI of 5 TECH GIANTS (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google). The data shows that FAANG companies emitted 98.7 million tons of CO2, MORE THAN the entire Czech Republic(92.1 million) in one year, with an aggregate increase in total emissions of 17% from 2018 to 2020. Some of these TECH firms are showing positive signs of CO2 ...

