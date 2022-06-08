Counteracting Sunflower Oil Crisis (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) - "Reformulating to counteract the edible oil Crisis requires deep scientific insight," says Sagentia Innovation CAMBRIDGE, England, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A systematic, science-led approach is needed to overcome complex processing challenges when reformulating foods in response to the current Sunflower oil shortage. This is the advice from specialists in biophysics, biochemistry and food engineering at R&D consultancy Sagentia Innovation. They say the unique functional and nutritional properties of Sunflower oil mean that switching to a suitable alternative is not always straightforward. Sunflower oil is mainly composed of polyunsaturated linoleic acid and monounsaturated oleic acid. The proportions of these unsaturated fatty acids can be controlled through careful cultivation and post-harvest processing. ...Leggi su iltempo
