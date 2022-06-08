Bio-Manufacturing Partner BioElpida Completes Next Phase of BVX-0918 GMP Production for EU Clinical Study (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that its Lyon, France-based bioProduction Partner, BioElpida ("BioElpida"), has completed the creation of multiple OVCAR-3 cell banks as the Next step in the GMP Manufacturing process development for BVX-0918, BioVaxys' vaccine for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The OVCAR-3 cell line is mandatory for creating the identity assays that will have to be performed on every batch of ovarian cancer vaccine. This assay is required by regulatory bodies in the EU and United States. The cell line is derived from a human ovarian adenocarcinoma, established from a patient refractory to cisplatin, a chemotherapeutic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
