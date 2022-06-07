Kingston annuncia la disponibilità di XS2000 SSD da 4TBLa serie di graphic novel Alien Samurai Dino Warriors nel metaversoTHE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: HIGH ISLE DISPONIBILE SU PCMSI - nuovi notebook con CPU INTEL CORE HX 12genPotrei mangiare la cacca! Quello che farebbe Kim Kardashian per ...Harry e Meghan Markle : la piccola Lilibet lascia tutti senza fiatoGuerra Ucraina Zelensky : I Russi sono più forti e più numerosiMiami : bimbo 2 anni spara e uccide il padreMaxi blitz internazionale : arresti per drogaCome scegliere un televisore? Caratteristiche e suggerimenti Ultime Blog

Vegan, clean e cruelty free: la linea beauty di Lady Gaga che rispetta l'ambiente e si prende cura della pelle (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) Vegan, clean e cruelty free sono questi i tre principi su cui si fonda Haus Labs il beauty brand di Lady Gaga. Dopo un rebranding avvenuto negli ultimi mesi l’azienda della cantante ha lanciato nuovi prodotti, tra cui un eyeliner nero intenso dalla formulazione carbon free.  Eyeliner, ispirazione e prodotti guarda le foto Lady Gaga, il nuovo eyeliner nero intenso che fa bene all’ambiente Colori ...
