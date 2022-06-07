THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: HIGH ISLE DISPONIBILE SU PCMSI - nuovi notebook con CPU INTEL CORE HX 12genPotrei mangiare la cacca! Quello che farebbe Kim Kardashian per ...Harry e Meghan Markle : la piccola Lilibet lascia tutti senza fiatoGuerra Ucraina Zelensky : I Russi sono più forti e più numerosiMiami : bimbo 2 anni spara e uccide il padreMaxi blitz internazionale : arresti per drogaCome scegliere un televisore? Caratteristiche e suggerimenti Schiaccia un nodulo pensando fosse un brufolo : Siobhan Harrison ...Nigeria, Matteo Zuppi : male non ha ultima parolaUltime Blog

Railsbank becomes Railsr as it sets its sights on owning the financial layer of the Internet (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) Fintech pioneer goes beyond fintech and commits to a future where any brand or company running on Railsr can strategically leverage embedded finance experiences to become the future of consumer finance LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

World-leading embedded finance experiences platform, Railsbank, has changed its name to Railsr, and launched a rewards offering, signifying that it is ready to create and deliver the next evolution in the consumer financial experience.  Embedded Finance Experiences Railsr is the first global turnkey platform that goes beyond fintech to enable any brand or company, for example, sports, retail, travel and ecommerce, to use embedded finance experiences as a strategic tool for customer relationships, revenue, rewards and relevance.  The Railsr platform ...
