Metal Pay Launches Digital Assets and Payments Service in Europe, Expanding Reach across 30 New Markets (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) Metal Pay now available across the EU/EEA AMSTERDAM, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Metallicus, a leader in Digital Assets technology, today announced the expansion of its Metal Pay product across the EU and EEA. Metal Pay is a simple, secure and free financial app where you can buy and sell over 65 cryptocurrencies and link directly with your cash balance. Metal Pay user funds in the United States are FDIC-insured, and the expansion to Europe will ensure equivalent safeguards through protection in an EEA-authorised credit institution. "We have been hearing from people across Europe that they wanted us to put Metal Pay into their hands – and I'm thrilled to announce ...Leggi su iltempo
Metallicus, a leader in Digital Assets technology, today announced the expansion of its Metal Pay product across the EU and EEA. Metal Pay is a simple, secure and free financial app where you can buy and sell over 65 cryptocurrencies and link directly with your cash balance. Metal Pay user funds in the United States are FDIC-insured, and the expansion to Europe will ensure equivalent safeguards through protection in an EEA-authorised credit institution. "We have been hearing from people across Europe that they wanted us to put Metal Pay into their hands – and I'm thrilled to announce ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Metal Pay Launches Digital Assets and Payments Service in Europe - Expanding Reach across 30 New Markets
Metal Pay Launches Digital Assets and Payments Service in Europe - Expanding Reach across 30 New Markets
Metal Pay Launches Digital Assets and Payments Service in Europe - Expanding Reach across 30 New Markets
Tutte le novità di Apple, dai nuovi Macbook ad iOS 16 per iPhoneNuovo motore software Metal 3 per la grafica che, assieme all'architettura condivisa da Mac e ... automaticamente, ovunque venga accettato Apple Pay. Aggiornata anche mappe, che adesso permette di ...
Pagamenti con carta all'estero: i consigli per le vacanze 2022... Plus, che ha un costo di 2,99 euro al mese; Premium, che ha un costo di 7,99 euro al mese; Metal, ... che si potranno utilizzare per i pagamenti in giro per il mondo, anche tramite Apple Pay e Google ... Apple lancia Pay Later: pagamenti a rate senza commissioni o interessi MobileWorld
Metallicus: Metal Pay Launches Digital Assets and Payments Service in Europe, Expanding Reach across 30 New MarketsMetal Pay now available across the EU/EEA AMSTERDAM, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallicus, a leader in digital assets technology, today announced the expansion of its Metal Pay product ...
Metal Pay Launches Digital Assets and Payments Service in Europe, Expanding Reach across 30 New MarketsMetal Pay now available across the EU/EEA AMSTERDAM, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallicus, a leader in digital assets technology, today announced ...
Metal PaySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Metal Pay