IUCN and Huawei call for greater technology adoption to protect nature (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) Echoing the "Only One Earth" theme of World Environment Day on June 5, the International Union for Conservation of nature (IUCN), Huawei, and global partners explored the role of technology in nature conservation at the Tech for a Better Planet summit. SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The International Union for Conservation of nature (IUCN), Huawei, and conservation project partners came together today to call for an increased global drive to develop and deploy new technologies to better protect the Earth. The two partners hosted the "Tech for a Better Planet" online summit to demonstrate how technology can vastly improve nature conservation outcomes, unveiling new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The International Union for Conservation of nature (IUCN), Huawei, and conservation project partners came together today to call for an increased global drive to develop and deploy new technologies to better protect the Earth. The two partners hosted the "Tech for a Better Planet" online summit to demonstrate how technology can vastly improve nature conservation outcomes, unveiling new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
HuaweiItalia : Oggi dalle 14 segui il nostro Summit #Tech4aBetterPlanet. Con noi Stewart Maginnis di @IUCN, per esplorare come le… - Gazzetta5G : RT @HuaweiItalia: Celebriamo la 50esima Giornata mondiale dell'Ambiente, che ricade il 5 giugno, invitandoti a partecipare, il giorno succe… - HuaweiItalia : Celebriamo la 50esima Giornata mondiale dell'Ambiente, che ricade il 5 giugno, invitandoti a partecipare, il giorno… -
PERCHé IL GREEN DEAL FUNZIONI DOBBIAMO SCONFIGGERE SOVRAPESCA E PESCA ILLEGALESecondo il già citato studio dell'IUCN il 18% delle specie mediterranee è minacciato anche dalla pesca accidentale (nota come bycatch ), diventando una "vittima collaterale" della pesca. L'esempio ...
Domenica 5 giugno terzo appuntamento con Giornate delle Oasi WWFNel 2018 il Comitato Italiano IUCN ha redatto la Lista Rossa degli apoidei: in totale sono 151 le specie di api native in Italia per le quali esistono dati sufficienti e indizi di declino e 34 quelle ... Cambiamenti climatici: IUCN e UNEP in campo con nuovo Fondo internazionale OnuItalia
Fisher-Price Joins Barbie, MEGA, and Matchbox in Mattel PlayBack, a Toy Takeback Program Designed to Recover and Reuse Materials in Mattel ToysMattel, Inc. today announced the expansion of its Mattel PlayBack program to now include Fisher-Price toys. Fisher-Price joins Barbie, MEGA, and Matchbox brands in the toy takeback initiative, which ...
Nigeria: World Environment Day - Gas, Cleaner Fossil Fuel, Can Power Nigeria's EconomyWorld Environment Day is marked all over the world for more than a day. Actually, events are lined up weeklong, and this week, events to celebrate the environment in the 2022 WED are in progress ...
IUCN andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IUCN and