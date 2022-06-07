Cygnet Infotech becomes an OpenPeppol member (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) Lays the foundation to enable global e-Invoicing solutions AHMEDABAD, India, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Cygnet Infotech, a leading technology organization, is now registered as an OpenPeppol member. OpenPeppol organization provides services for e-procurement solutions to standardize formats and exchange the necessary documents between businesses in the most secure manner. OpenPeppol has members in 41 countries, 32 of these are European countries, and the rest are Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, USA and now India, after Cygnet Infotech became a member. Industries across the globe face multiple challenges in document exchange since they have their own set of standard formats, different ...Leggi su iltempo
Cygnet Infotech becomes an OpenPeppol memberLays the foundation to enable global e-Invoicing solutions AHMEDABAD, India, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet Infotech, a leading technology organization, is now registered as an OpenPeppol ...
