THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: HIGH ISLE DISPONIBILE SU PCMSI - nuovi notebook con CPU INTEL CORE HX 12genPotrei mangiare la cacca! Quello che farebbe Kim Kardashian per ...Harry e Meghan Markle : la piccola Lilibet lascia tutti senza fiatoGuerra Ucraina Zelensky : I Russi sono più forti e più numerosiMiami : bimbo 2 anni spara e uccide il padreMaxi blitz internazionale : arresti per drogaCome scegliere un televisore? Caratteristiche e suggerimenti Schiaccia un nodulo pensando fosse un brufolo : Siobhan Harrison ...Nigeria, Matteo Zuppi : male non ha ultima parolaUltime Blog

Crypto DEX ApolloX Secured Seed Funding

Crypto DEX
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
  Key Takeaways: ANTIGUA, Antigua and Barbuda, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ApolloX, one of the top 10 ...

zazoom
Commenta
Crypto DEX ApolloX Secured Seed Funding (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022)   Key Takeaways: ANTIGUA, Antigua and Barbuda, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 ApolloX, one of the top 10 decentralized exchanges (DEXes) on CoinMarketCap as of June 2022, announced today that it has Secured an undisclosed amount in Seed Funding from investors including Binance Labs and Kronos Research. Other investors who participated in the round include Lingfeng Capital, SafePal, TokenPocket, 3Commas and LUX Capital. The strategic Funding will help ApolloX expand its current product and build new product lines in the ecosystem —  including spot trading, predict-to-earn, and DEX-as-a-Service. Since its launch in September 2021, ApolloX continues to see stellar growth, with cumulative trading volume hitting $158.87 billion in May 2022. "Decentralized finance increasingly ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

twitterJ0hnD0g : @crypto_ita2 @ChartMind Boh comunque Pancake non lo considero un Dex - tutto_crypto : La #DeFi è è il settore che ha preso più mazzate nell'ultimo anno. Osservando solo i DEX, abbiamo avuto il mercato… - crypto_ita2 : @ChartMind D’altra parte visto che CZ vede fra 10 anni i DEX > dei CEX, perché non proprio PancakeSwap > Binance? ?? - crdg_ : @crypto_ita2 Ed $EGLD verso il basso nella medesima ora(coincidenze for-fun). Sul dex sono stati venduti 800k EGLD… - tutto_crypto : L'esperienza di utilizzo dei DEX su #Cardano è 100 volte migliore rispetto a #Ethereum. (Vanessa Harris, Group Prod… -

Cardano SPO: Kurdopia Pool [KURD]

Considerando che molti dei nostri lettori sono nuovi nello spazio crypto, avremo un mix di domande ... Sono anche curioso di vedere protocolli DeFi avanzati come Genius Yield e DEX come WingRiders . ...

Top derivatives DEX ApolloX launches Spot Trading

"While we are a prominent derivatives DEX, spot is simpler for many crypto traders and useful in trading strategies. As one of the top DEXes by total trading volume, the addition of spot trading ... Criptovalute, come orientarsi tra i vari exchange CEX e DEX  Trend-online.com

Crypto DEX ApolloX Secured Seed Funding

ANTIGUA, Antigua and Barbuda, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ApolloX, one of the top 10 decentralized exchanges (DEXes) on ...

Binance’s Original Crypto Token Under US SEC Scanner For Non-Registration In 2017

Binance recently came into the news again, but this time it’s because the US SEC is investigating its original BNB token ‘ERC-20’ for non-registration in 2017.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Crypto DEX
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Crypto DEX Crypto ApolloX Secured Seed Funding