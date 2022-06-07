Crypto DEX ApolloX Secured Seed Funding (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) Key Takeaways: ANTIGUA, Antigua and Barbuda, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ApolloX, one of the top 10 decentralized exchanges (DEXes) on CoinMarketCap as of June 2022, announced today that it has Secured an undisclosed amount in Seed Funding from investors including Binance Labs and Kronos Research. Other investors who participated in the round include Lingfeng Capital, SafePal, TokenPocket, 3Commas and LUX Capital. The strategic Funding will help ApolloX expand its current product and build new product lines in the ecosystem — including spot trading, predict-to-earn, and DEX-as-a-Service. Since its launch in September 2021, ApolloX continues to see stellar growth, with cumulative trading volume hitting $158.87 billion in May 2022. "Decentralized finance increasingly ...Leggi su iltempo
